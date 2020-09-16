PSG star Neymar makes secret donation to help fight coronavirus
10:11am, Wed 16 Sep 2020
Paris-Saint Germain ace Neymar has made a secret donation to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The 28-year-old Brazilian striker donated around £769,000 (five million Brazilian Real) to humanitarian agency UNICEF and to a solidarity fund created by celebrities.
He wanted to keep the donation under wraps but Brazilian TV show Fofocalizando revealed the news.
The money will be used to help support those affected by the crisis and to help treat coronavirus.