Boxing promoter Frank Warren has told a story about how he was on the end of a punch from legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson following an altercation over a six-figure jewellery bill.

The incident in question occurred during Warren’s time working closely with Tyson in 2000 when Iron Mike fought twice in Britain against Julius Francis and Lou Savarese.

Warren (left) has been one of the biggest promoters in Britain for several decades - (Copyright PA)

But while Warren spoke glowingly about his early experiences with Tyson, he admits things turned sour after a financial disagreement.

"First time he came over, no problems, he was great. And then he went into a jewellers and walked out with an invoice for, I can’t remember the exact amount, £1.5m, £2m something like that," he told Andy Coulson's Crisis What Crisis Podcast.

"They never paid the bill and the jewellers, quite rightly, wanted to get paid and they kept ringing me. And I was ringing the States. They’re telling me, ‘Don't worry, we’re going to do another fight here let’s pay it out of that'.

"When he came back the second time he was just awful. Beyond awful. He was petulant, aggressive, totally different scenario.

"The bill hadn’t been paid still and he’d gone into the jewellers - because there was a girl in there that he had met and he was basically showing off to her.

"And to cut a long story short, he got p***** about it. I get a call. Someone tells me, ‘Mike’s not happy’. I go up to the hotel. Next minute, you stand there talking and he’s taken a swing at me. He actually caught me. There’s a lot of commotion. I didn’t expect it.

"It was a cheap shot. I got up and it’s pandemonium, madness in the room. When I say it’s my fault, I should have known. I should have pulled out of that situation from the start."

Warren has worked with lots of huge fighters during his career including Tyson, Nigel Benn, Naseem Hamed, Amir Khan, Joe Calzaghe, Ricky Hatton, David Haye and Tyson Fury.

The 68-year-old will be sure to reveal more shocking stories from the world of boxing when his book comes out next month titled Frank And Fearless.