Promoter Bob Arum targeting December 19 for Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder trilogy with hopes of a crowd
Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum has confirmed they are planning to go ahead with the Deontay Wilder trilogy bout on December 19.
The 88-year-old Hall of Famer is hoping to organise the huge heavyweight clash at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in front of a reduced capacity crowd of 10-15,000 fans.
Some are fearful the coronavirus pandemic disruption could lead to the WBC title clash being pushed back to next year, but Arum remains confident it can happen in late 2020.
"That's what we're moving ahead on, on all fronts, with the security, with the virus, and everything," he told ESPN.
"We're talking with everybody here in town, with the Raiders. So we're optimistic that we'll be able to do the event in Nevada, in Las Vegas."
Fury and Wilder fought to a controversial draw in December 2018 in a bout many believed the Briton won.
They then met once more in February of this year as the Gypsy King dominated from the first bell before eventually stopping Wilder in the seventh round.
A third fight was originally pencilled in for July but then delayed as the pandemic swept across the globe.
Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua is also set to return to the ring in December as he faces his mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev.
If Fury and Joshua both come through their respective fights at the end of 2020, the British pair have already reached a ‘financial agreement’ for two fights next year.