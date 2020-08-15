Primoz Roglic extends overall lead as Davide Formolo wins stage three of Criterium du Dauphine
Primoz Roglic extended his lead in the Criterium du Dauphine general classification after picking up more bonus seconds on stage three of the five-day race.
Italian rider Davide Formolo won the stage after an impressive solo effort saw him finish 33 seconds ahead of the chasing pack.
And Roglic managed to get the better of rival Thibaut Pinot in the sprint for second place to add two more seconds to his overall lead on GC.
The Slovenian is now 14 seconds in front of Pinot in second and a further six ahead of third place Emanuel Buchmann.
The Dauphine is often seen in cycling circles as the build-up event to the Tour de France, giving fans an idea of who is in the best form ahead of the biggest race of the season.
Defending Tour champion Egan Bernal is now 31 seconds behind Roglic after stage three as he lost more ground on the leaders.
Fellow Team Ineos rider Geraint Thomas was dropped before the final sprint and looks to be out of contention for the podium.
Meanwhile, four-time Tour champion Chris Froome suffered another difficult day on the bike as he finished more than 15 minutes down on Formolo.
It remains unclear whether the seven-time Grand Tour winner will be a part of the Ineos team in France when the three-week race begins on August 29.
And the big French hope for the Tour Julian Alaphilippe also appears to be struggling as he finished 18 minutes down.