Primoz Roglic clinches superb win on stage two of Criterium du Dauphine
Primoz Roglic dominated the second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine as he rode away from everyone on the finald climb of the day to take a wonderful solo victory.
Team Ineos had done much of the work throughout the day in an attempt to set up the finish for their leader Egan Bernal.
But the Colombian could not live with Roglic’s tempo up the 6.2 per cent Col de Porte as the reigning Vuelta Espana champion finished eight seconds ahead of everybody else.
It is Roglic’s fourth victory of 2020 as he continues to improve ahead of the Tour which kicks off on August 29.
Frenchman Thibaut Pinot looked strong as he picked up second by outsprinting Emanuel Buchmann and Guillaume Martin.
The rest of the general classification contenders such as Bernal, Nairo Quintana and Mike Landa were all a further two seconds adrift.
Roglic now moves into the yellow leader’s jersey which had previously been held by Dutchman Wout van Aert.
He has a 12 second lead over Pinot and 14 seconds over Buchmann with three days racing remaining.
Meanwhile, Roglic’s potential Tour rival Egan Bernal is 16 seconds back and is struggling to show the kind of form he had last season.
Four-time Tour winner Chris Froome has never looked in contention as he continues his recovery from the serious crash he suffered last year.
It is still unclear whether the Brit will make Ineos’ team for the three-week stage race later this month.