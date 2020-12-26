From Premier League to Premier 15s: Your guide to all the sport on TV and online over the festive period

<p>Check out where you can watch a feast of sport over the festive period</p>

Check out where you can watch a feast of sport over the festive period

 (Clive Rose/PA)
By Dylan Terry
14:43pm, Sat 26 Dec 2020
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, elite sport is continuing to to go ahead at a furious pace over the Christmas period.

With many people across Britain unable to go out during this festive time, there is no more important time for sport to get people through than the coming weeks.

So, how and when can you watch sport this Christmas? Here is a comprehensive list of what you can look forward to over the next ten days.

Football

Premier League, Boxing Day

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (15:00 - BBC)

Fulham v Southampton (15:00 - Sky Sports)

Arsenal v Chelsea (17:30 - Sky Sports)

Manchester City v Newcastle United (20:00 - BT Sport)

Sheffield United v Everton (20:00 - BT Sport)

Sunday, 27 December

Leeds United v Burnley (12:00 - Sky Sports)

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion (14:15 - Sky Sports)

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (16:30 - Sky Sports)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur (19:15 - Sky Sports)

Monday, 28 December

Crystal Palace v Leicester City (15:00 - Amazon Prime)

Chelsea v Aston Villa (17:30 - Amazon Prime)

Everton v Manchester City (20:00 - Amazon Prime)

Tuesday, 29 December

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal (18:00 - Amazon Prime)

Burnley v Sheffield United (18:00 - Amazon Prime)

Southampton v West Ham United (18:00 - Amazon Prime)

West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United (18:00 - Amazon Prime)

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (20:00 - Amazon Prime)

Wednesday, 30 December

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham (18:00 - Amazon Prime)

Newcastle United v Liverpool (20:00 - Amazon Prime)

Friday 1st January

Everton v West Ham (17:30 - BT Sport)

Man Utd v Aston Villa (20:00 - Sky Sports Premier League)

W-League, December 27

Action from the Westfield W-League as Western Sydney Wanderers Women come up against Melbourne Victory Women at the Bankwest Stadium.

Coverage will kick off on BT Sport ESPN at 05:00.

Rugby

English Premiership, Boxing Day

Harlequins v Bristol - (13:30 - BT Sport 2 HD)

Bath v London Irish (14:00 - BT Sport Extra 2)

Newcastle v Leicester (14:00 - BT Sport Extra 3)

Exeter v Gloucester (15:00 - BT Sport Extra 4)

Northampton v Worcester (16:15 - BT Sport 2HD)

Premier 15s, January 2

Harlequins host Saracens at 14:00 and the match will be streamed live on YouTube for all supporters to watch.

Darts

PDC World Darts Championship, December 15 - January 3

Every dart from all 28 sessions of the competition will be live on Sky Sports Darts until the winner is crowned on Sunday, January 3.

Boxing

Ryan Garcia v Luke Campbell, January 2

Ryan Garcia v Luke Campbell will be shown on streaming service DAZN in the UK and Ireland as the company continues its global launching following its worldwide debut with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez v Callum Smith in December.

The fight card is expected to start around 22:00, with Garcia and Campbell set to ring walk about 23:00.

Horse racing, Boxing Day

King George VI Chase, Kempton

Boxing Day horse racing from Kempton will be available on ITV 1 with the feature race at 3pm. There will also be live commentary of the races on BBC Radio 5 Live.

