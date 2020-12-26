From Premier League to Premier 15s: Your guide to all the sport on TV and online over the festive period
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, elite sport is continuing to to go ahead at a furious pace over the Christmas period.
With many people across Britain unable to go out during this festive time, there is no more important time for sport to get people through than the coming weeks.
So, how and when can you watch sport this Christmas? Here is a comprehensive list of what you can look forward to over the next ten days.
Football
Premier League, Boxing Day
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (15:00 - BBC)
Fulham v Southampton (15:00 - Sky Sports)
Arsenal v Chelsea (17:30 - Sky Sports)
Manchester City v Newcastle United (20:00 - BT Sport)
Sheffield United v Everton (20:00 - BT Sport)
Sunday, 27 December
Leeds United v Burnley (12:00 - Sky Sports)
West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion (14:15 - Sky Sports)
Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (16:30 - Sky Sports)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur (19:15 - Sky Sports)
Monday, 28 December
Crystal Palace v Leicester City (15:00 - Amazon Prime)
Chelsea v Aston Villa (17:30 - Amazon Prime)
Everton v Manchester City (20:00 - Amazon Prime)
Tuesday, 29 December
Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal (18:00 - Amazon Prime)
Burnley v Sheffield United (18:00 - Amazon Prime)
Southampton v West Ham United (18:00 - Amazon Prime)
West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United (18:00 - Amazon Prime)
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (20:00 - Amazon Prime)
Wednesday, 30 December
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham (18:00 - Amazon Prime)
Newcastle United v Liverpool (20:00 - Amazon Prime)
Friday 1st January
Everton v West Ham (17:30 - BT Sport)
Man Utd v Aston Villa (20:00 - Sky Sports Premier League)
W-League, December 27
Action from the Westfield W-League as Western Sydney Wanderers Women come up against Melbourne Victory Women at the Bankwest Stadium.
Coverage will kick off on BT Sport ESPN at 05:00.
Rugby
English Premiership, Boxing Day
Harlequins v Bristol - (13:30 - BT Sport 2 HD)
Bath v London Irish (14:00 - BT Sport Extra 2)
Newcastle v Leicester (14:00 - BT Sport Extra 3)
Exeter v Gloucester (15:00 - BT Sport Extra 4)
Northampton v Worcester (16:15 - BT Sport 2HD)
Premier 15s, January 2
Harlequins host Saracens at 14:00 and the match will be streamed live on YouTube for all supporters to watch.
Darts
PDC World Darts Championship, December 15 - January 3
Every dart from all 28 sessions of the competition will be live on Sky Sports Darts until the winner is crowned on Sunday, January 3.
Boxing
Ryan Garcia v Luke Campbell, January 2
Ryan Garcia v Luke Campbell will be shown on streaming service DAZN in the UK and Ireland as the company continues its global launching following its worldwide debut with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez v Callum Smith in December.
The fight card is expected to start around 22:00, with Garcia and Campbell set to ring walk about 23:00.
Horse racing, Boxing Day
King George VI Chase, Kempton
Boxing Day horse racing from Kempton will be available on ITV 1 with the feature race at 3pm. There will also be live commentary of the races on BBC Radio 5 Live.