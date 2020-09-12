Just seven weeks after the conclusion of last season’s Premier League, the new campaign gets underway on Saturday.

And without doubt the pick of the fixtures on the opening weekend sees champions Liverpool host newly-promoted Leeds who are celebrating their first top flight campaign since being relegated in 2004.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have not lost at Anfield since April 2017 and will be looking to extend that record against Marcelo Bielsa’s.

Meanwhile, Leeds will know they can make an instant statement upon their return to the Premier League if they are able to stun the Reds in their own back yard.

Here is everything you need to know about the match this weekend.

Leeds won the Championship to return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years - (Copyright PA)

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Leeds kicks off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday, September 12.

What channel is it on?

Coverage of the match will be live from 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Where can I stream it?

Sky Sports customers will be able to watch the match live through the use of the Sky Go app. For non-customers, this is £5.99 for a mobile month pass.

The game will also be available on the NOW TV app. This is £9.99 for a day pass or £25 for a three-month pass.

For those who do not have a subscription with Sky, you can buy a day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

Team News

Klopp is expected to have a number of players unavailable for selection on the opening weekend of the season.

Club captain Jordan Henderson is a major doubt to play against Leeds as he continues to suffer with a knee injury, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also out with a knee problem.

Konstantinos Tsimikas tested positive for coronavirus while away on international duty with Greece so will not be available.

And Xherdan Shaqiri, who has been linked with a move away from Anfield, will not feature due to an undisclosed injury.

Meanwhile, there has not yet been any team news released from Leeds ahead of their Premier League return.