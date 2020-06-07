Positive coronavirus test keeps Mikaela Mayer out of Las Vegas event

21:04pm, Sun 07 Jun 2020
American boxer Mikaela Mayer has been forced to pull out of a bout in Las Vegas on Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus.

Mayer, who represented the United States at the 2016 Olympics, was due to fight Helen Joseph on the undercard of a super-featherweight fight between Shakur Stevenson and Felix Caraballo.

Mayer wrote on her Instagram account: “I am heartbroken to report that I will no longer be fighting on Tuesday’s Top Rank card due to a positive result in my COVID-19 test yesterday.

“It came as a complete surprise. I am currently asymptomatic and am quarantining at an off-site location per recommended guidelines.”

The event is scheduled to go ahead as planned at the MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom, without members of the public or media.

