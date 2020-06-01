Pinatubo tops 15 contenders for Guineas gold

Pinatubo is one of 15 entries for the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Charlie Appleby-trained colt enjoyed a perfect juvenile campaign, winning all six of his starts, including Group One victories in the National Stakes at the Curragh and Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

He ended the season with an official rating of 128 – the highest since Celtic Swing achieved a figure of 130 in 1994. To put his mark into further context, Frankel was rated 126 at the end of his two-year-old season.

Pinatubo led his rivals a merry dance throughout last season - (Copyright PA Archive )

The Shamardal colt is set to be joined by stablemate Al Suhail, who was second in the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket, finishing half a length behind Military March, who is in line to represent Saeed bin Suroor.

The Andrew Balding-trained Kameko picked up Group One honours in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Newcastle, while Ralph Beckett’s well-regarded Kinross is another leading contender for the home team.

Aidan O’Brien has a strong hand as his seeks his fifth win in the colts’ Classic in the last six years, and 11th overall.

Arizona, third to Pintubo in the National Stakes but closer to the red-hot favourite when runner-up in the Dewhurst, leads the Ballydoyle team. O’Brien can also call on Wichita, Royal Dornoch, who beat Kameko in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket, and New World Tapestry.

Others to note include Roger Teal’s unbeaten Kenzai Warrior, the Richard Hannon-trained Mums Tipple, who was a runaway winner of a sales race at the Ebor meeting, Brian Meehan’s Cepheus, successful on his only start at Newmarket in August, and Hughie Morrison’s Kempton winner Starcat.

Quadrilateral has been favourite for the 1000 Guineas ever since winning the Fillies' Mile - (Copyright PA Archive )

Quadrilateral is the star name among the 17 contenders for the Qipco 1000 Guineas on Sunday.

Roger Charlton’s filly did little wrong on her debut before really impressing next time out and then coming home strongly to take the Fillies’ Mile over the Classic course and distance.

Jessica Harrington enjoyed a superb season with her two-year-olds and is set to run Cheveley Park Stakes heroine Millisle, with Mark Johnston set to reoppose with second home Raffle Prize, who will be ridden by Frankie Dettori.

O’Brien has entered Love, Peaceful and So Wonderful.