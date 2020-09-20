Paris Saint-Germain ‘in talks’ to sign Dele Alli as Tottenham forward left out of squad for Southampton trip
Paris Saint-Germain have begun talks to sign Tottenham and England forward Dele Alli.
The 24 year-old was left out of the Spurs squad that dispatched Southampton 5-2 at St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon.
And it has now been reported by The Telegraph that Alli is discussing with the Ligue 1 champions the possibility of moving to the French capital.
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho confirmed before his side’s emphatic victory on the south coast that Alli had not been left out because of an injury or fitness issue.
Speaking on BT Sport, he said: "No, we have a huge squad with numbers that are very difficult to manage.
"I never had it, I don't like to have it. It isn't easy for me to be here with 18 players and 10 at the training ground - too many players.
"We have too many players for some positions and some of them are paying the price for this."
In the six seasons Alli has been with Spurs he has scored 62 goals in 223 games but has not managed double figures since the 2017-18 campaign.
The former MK Dons player has come under fire for his performances over the past 12 months and has been dropped from Gareth Southgate’s recent England squads.
It is not yet known whether PSG are interested in a loan or permanent transfer as Alli’s current contract at Spurs runs until 2024.