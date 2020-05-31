Paris Saint-Germain sign striker Mauro Icardi permanently from Inter Milan in €50 million deal
Paris Saint-Germain have signed Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan in a deal thought to be in excess of €50 million.
The 27 year-old, who has been on-loan at the Ligue 1 champions since September last year, has now signed a four-year deal after the French side decided to exercise their ’option to buy’ clause in the original contract.
According to Sky Sports, PSG have paid an initial fee of €50m to Inter along with another €7m in add-ons.
In a club statement, the Serie A side said: "The club thanks the player for the six seasons he spent with us and wishes him the best for his future professional career."
Icardi shone throughout his six seasons with Inter, scoring 124 goals in 219 appearances for the club.
And he carried that form over to France where he hit the ground running for PSG, netting 20 times in 31 games before the domestic season was finished prematurely due to the coronavirus crisis.
Icardi now permanently joins a frightening attacking line-up in a PSG squad which already includes Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel di Maria and Edinson Cavani.
The team were crowned Ligue 1 champions for a third successive season despite the campaign not being concluded.
PSG led second place Marseille by 12 points and had a game in hand when the government announced a ban on all sporting events until September.