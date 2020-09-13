Olympic swimming gold medalist Adam Peaty welcomes baby son with girlfriend Eirianedd Munro

Adam Peaty has annonuced the birth of his son
Adam Peaty has annonuced the birth of his son - (Copyright PA)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
13:00pm, Sun 13 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

GB swimming star Adam Peaty and his girlfriend Eirianedd Munro have had a baby boy. 

Peaty, 25, announced the news on social media and the couple have named their son, who was born on September 11, George-Anderson Adetola Peaty.

He wrote on Instagram: “George-Anderson Adetola Peaty. 11/9/2020. 9lb 1oz. I’m so proud of you @eirimunro and I love you both incredibly.”

The couple announced a baby was on the way in April and it is understood he had been on just two dates with the 22 year-old prior to finding out he was to become a father.

“She got pregnant the second time they met. He found out by text. He was poleaxed but is now very excited,” a source told The Sun. 

The star won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio in the 100m breaststroke and is an eight-time world champion. 

Sign up to our newsletter

Son

Baby

Adam Peaty

Birth