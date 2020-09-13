Olympic swimming gold medalist Adam Peaty welcomes baby son with girlfriend Eirianedd Munro
GB swimming star Adam Peaty and his girlfriend Eirianedd Munro have had a baby boy.
Peaty, 25, announced the news on social media and the couple have named their son, who was born on September 11, George-Anderson Adetola Peaty.
He wrote on Instagram: “George-Anderson Adetola Peaty. 11/9/2020. 9lb 1oz. I’m so proud of you @eirimunro and I love you both incredibly.”
The couple announced a baby was on the way in April and it is understood he had been on just two dates with the 22 year-old prior to finding out he was to become a father.
“She got pregnant the second time they met. He found out by text. He was poleaxed but is now very excited,” a source told The Sun.
The star won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio in the 100m breaststroke and is an eight-time world champion.