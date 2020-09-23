Oleksandr Usyk and Dereck Chisora will meet in a huge heavyweight clash on October 31.

The Ukrainian former undisputed cruiserweight champion, who is currently the WBO mandatory to Anthony Joshua, will face the Brit at a yet unnamed venue.

Usyk and Chisora will face off in a huge heavyweight clash next month - (Copyright Twitter: @MatchroomBoxing)

Following Tuesday’s announcement from the Government, no fans will be allowed at live sporting events for the foreseeable future, but that has not stopped the Sky Sports Box Office fight from taking place.

"I have really missed boxing. I am working hard in my training camp to show a spectacular performance on October 31," Usyk told Sky Sports.

"I expect a real test in Derek - he is strong, tough and resilient. He is a really big guy and he hits hard.

"As a cruiserweight, I reached the highest heights as undisputed champion and now I am following the same path as a heavyweight. I need to test myself against world-class heavyweights on my new road to undisputed and Derek stands in front of me.

"Many people say that Derek is a monster, but deep down he is a kind man. I don't expect to see that good side of him. I know that he wants to break me, but I am water, wind and fire all together. Derek Chisora, I am coming for you!"

And Chisora added: "Hello, Usyk, I'm ready for you, hello Usyk!

"Usyk, I've been ready for you all year. It's my home turf and after such a tough year for everyone, I'm going to give the British public the Halloween party they deserve and finally get revenge for my boy Tony Bellew!"

Olympic gold medallist Usyk is undefeated in 17 professional contests, while Chisora has lost nine of 41.