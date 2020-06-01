No Livingston return for Steven Lawless and Ricki Lamie

Steven Lawless is leaving Livingston - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:58pm, Mon 01 Jun 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Steven Lawless and Ricki Lamie are departing Livingston after their contracts expired.

The club confirmed Chris Erskine and 19-year-old midfielder Craig Henderson were also exiting the club.

Left-back Aaron Taylor-Sinclair has signed a new contract along with winger Scott Tiffoney and midfielder Carlo Pignatiello, who have both returned from loan spells.

Former Morton defender Rickie Lamie is moving on - (Copyright PA Archive)

Wide player Lawless has been a key player for Livingston since joining from Partick Thistle two years ago. The 28-year-old netted 11 goals in 38 appearances last season.

Defender Lamie played 30 times last season and was linked with a move to Motherwell before the suspension of the campaign.

Former Thistle and Dundee United player Erskine, 33, made 14 appearances last term in an injury-affected campaign.

Sign up to our newsletter