San Francisco 49ers legend Fred Dean dies, aged 68
San Francisco 49ers defensive end legend and Hall of Famer Fred Dean has died at the age of 68.
Last week former 49ers safety Dwight Hicks posted that Dean had been hospitalised with coronavirus, but today the sad news was confirmed by Hall of Fame president David Baker.
He said: "The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Fred Dean.
“He exemplified many of the values learned from this great game - commitment, integrity, courage -over the course of his life.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Fred's wife, Pam, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Fred's memory.”
The star had a successful career becoming a two-time first-team All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion with the 49ers.
His career started with the San Diego Chargers in 1975 before he joined the 49ers in 1981, where he helped the side win their first Super Bowl title and another three years later.
He retired in 1985 and in 2008 he was inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame.
Former 49ers star Bryant Young wrote in a tribute: “So very sad to hear about the passing of @49ers great Fred Dean. My sincere condolences to the Dean family. May God provide you with strength in the coming days, months and years. Many are grateful to Fred for the legacy left behind. Salute my friend!”
One fan wrote: "RIP to 49ers great Fred Dean....back in the 80's we would get the "DEAN-FENSE" chant at the stick! He was ferocious in the trenches! RIP Legend Folded hands #FTTB."