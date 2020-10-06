New Zealand heavyweights Joseph Parker and Junior Fa to face off in December in front of 9,000 fans
(Matchroom Boxing) New Zealand heavyweights Joseph Parker and Junior Fa will face off at Auckland’s Spark Arena in front of 9,000 boxing fans on December 11.
Former WBO world champion Parker is looking to launch his name back into the conversation for a title shot following defeats to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in 2018.
And Fa, 30, is undefeated in 19 professional contests but has not faced any world level opponents yet, a factor Hearn believes will make for an exciting fight.
"This is going to be war," he told Matchroom Boxing.
"We’re looking forward to co-promoting our first event in New Zealand with David Higgins and Duco. There’s plenty of needle with the amateur rivalry and there’s national pride at stake. A win over Fa will catapult Joe back into World Title contention.
"Given the challenges facing major sporting events around the globe right now, getting this fight over the line is absolutely huge, and we are grateful to our partners Matchroom for their backing to make this happen," added Parker’s manager and Duco’s founder and Director David Higgins.
"With both boxers inside the WBO top 10 world rankings and in their prime, this is undeniably New Zealand’s fight of the century."
Fans are set to be allowed in for the fight due to the low number of coronavirus cases in New Zealand.
The country has seen less than 2,000 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic and just 25 deaths.
The highest number of daily cases has not exceeded 13 since the peak of the virus back in April.