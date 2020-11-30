Formula One racing driver Romain Grosjean has said he is ‘sort of OK’ in a video message to fans following his horror crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 34-year-old’s car crashed through a metal barrier and burst into a flames during the first lap of the race in Sakhir but Grosjean was able to escape the inferno without serious injuries.

The French-Swiss driver suffered burns to his hands which were visible during his video from hospital, but he assured people he was doing well and also took the time to praise the halo safety device which was key in ensuring he was not critically injured.

Speaking in the video posted on Twitter by his Haas team, he said: "Hello everyone. I just wanted to say I am OK, well, sort of OK. Thank you very much for all of the messages.

"I wasn’t for the halo some years ago but I think it’s the greatest thing that we’ve brought to Formula 1 and without it I wouldn’t be able to speak to you today.

"So, thank you to all the medical staff… Hopefully, I can write you quite soon some messages and tell you how it’s going."

Grosjean is expected to be released from hospital on Tuesday.

It was confirmed on Monday morning that Pietro Fittipaldi will replace Grosjean for the Haas team at this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix.