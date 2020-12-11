Watch Kimi Raikkonen’s car burst into flames during Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice session
17:29pm, Fri 11 Dec 2020
Kimi Raikkonnen’s Alfa Romeo car burst into flames during Friday’s practice session at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The 41-year-old Finn was forced to pull the car over to the side of the track, leap out and use an extinguisher to put out the flames.
Raikkonen is not thought to have sustained any injuries during the incident.
The fire comes less than two weeks after Haas driver Romain Grosjean was involved in a horror crash which saw him smash through a metal barrier at high-speed.
Remarkably, Grosjean, who pulled out of the final Grand Prix of the season this weekend, escaped with no serious injuries.