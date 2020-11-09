Superbike star Matheus Barbosa killed after crashing into metal barrier during Brazilian race
Superbike star Matheus Barbosa has died after a horrific crash during a race in Brazil.
The 23 year-old veered off the track and smashed into a metal barrier on the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo.
The medical team at tye circyit were quickly on the scene but unableto save him.
The race was immediately suspended.
SuperBike Brazil issued a statement which read: "The nearest medical team reached Matheus in less than 60 seconds but despite all their efforts he succumbed to his critical injuries.
"The cause of the accident is still being investigated.
"Out of respect to Matheus, and above all his family, the remaining day’s activities were immediately cancelled.
"The competition was being held with all the necessary security conditions established by the appropriate authorities.
"The organisation’s priority at this time is to fully support Matheus’ family."
Barbosa is not the first motorbike racer to die on the Interlagos circuit as just last year both Mauricio Paludete and Danilo Berto were killed in separate crashes.