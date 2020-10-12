Spanish rally co-driver Laura Salvo tragically killed in Portugal horror crash, aged 21
Spanish rally co-driver Laura Salvo has died following a car crash during the first round of the Rally Vidreiro in Portugal.
The 21 year-old was co-driving for Miguel Socias as part of the Peugeot Rally Cup Iberica this weekend, when the car careered off the road and crashed into another vehicle.
Medics rushed to the scene but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Socias was taken to hospital but has not suffered any major injuries.
Salvo competed alongside Socias last season in the Suzuki Swift Cup, and the pair also won the Ciutat de Xixona Rally a few weeks ago.
Earlier this year she also won the Rally del Bierzo as a co-driver for Surhayen Pernia.
Her father Gabriel is a former driver and her sister Maria is also a co-driver.
The event was immediately called off. as tributes poured in on social media.
Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz wrote: "Very shocked by the news... All my support and affection to her family and friends."
Peugeot Sport said: “Peugeot Sport wishes to express their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of co-driver Laura Salvo.”
One fan said: “Heartbreaking, we’ve all become so used to the levels of safety that it’s easy to forget how dangerous motorsport can be. Thank you to those who take such risks for our entertainment. Rest in peace Laura.”