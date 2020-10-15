Spanish motorbike star Ana Carrasco eyes another world title after breaking back
Spain's Ana Carrasco has her sights set on another world motorbike title in 2021 after she recovers from a broken back.
The 23 year-old created history in 2018 after becoming the first woman to win a world title at the World Supersport 300.
But last month she had a crash in Portugal where she suffered a double vertebrae fracture.
The star is expected to be out of the sport for up to five months but is looking to come back stronger than ever in 2021.
Carrasco, who rides for Kawasaki Provec, said: “To win one time is difficult, but to repeat it is more difficult so I want to try to be world champion again.”
She added that it was her ‘dream’ to be world champion.
“It's really good to achieve a world title, but in that moment it was very important for me as a rider not thinking about being a woman or the first woman,” she told BBC World Service.
“After that day I started to realise that it's important for a woman to show to everyone we can do the same in this sport, for me, and also for the next woman who arrives in the championships.”