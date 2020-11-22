Seven-time world Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton looks set to be awarded a knighthood in the New Year’s Honours list.

It comes just a week after Hamilton equalled the record of Michael Schumacher with a win at the Turkish Grand Prix, reports The Sun.

Speaking about Hamilton receiving the honour, one of his friends said: "This is an honour that has eluded Lewis for so many years.

"It marks an incredible end to the most wonderful season."

Hamilton also surpassed the German’s number of Grand Prix wins as he now sits on a startling 94, a run which stretches back all the way to his first victory in Canada 13 years ago.

He has also used his platform as No 1 in the sport to highlight racial inequality and has spearheaded Formula 1’s ‘We Race As One’ slogan.

When asked previously about the possibility of being knighted, Hamilton said: "When I think about that honour I think about people like my grandad who served in the war."

He told the BBC that if the honour were bestowed on him, it would be the 'happiest day of his life' to meet the Queen again.

He said: 'Like everyone, I've grown up adoring the royal family. If one day I am honoured to be up in front of the queen again, it would be the happiest day ever to see here again, she's an icon, such an incredible individual.'