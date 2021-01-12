Romain Grosjean’s hand dressings removed six weeks after fireball crash

Romain Grosjean has revealed his hands are no longer in bandages
Romain Grosjean has revealed his hands are no longer in bandages (PA Archive)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
14:36pm, Tue 12 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Romain Grosjean has revealed his hands are no longer in bandages just six weeks after he cheated death at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Grosjean’s Haas erupted into flames when he penetrated a steel barrier at 140mph on the opening lap of the race on November 29.

The French driver, 34, scrambled to escape his burning cockpit for almost half-a-minute before he was airlifted to hospital.

He was released after three nights, and has since been recovering from the extraordinary accident at his home in Geneva, Switzerland.

On Tuesday, he provided an update on his condition by posting an image of his bandage-free hands to Twitter while holding his pet cat, Petrus.

“Dressing fully off and Petrus happy,” he wrote, revealing for the first time the extent of the burns on his left hand.

Grosjean was forced to miss the final two races of his career following the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, expect to complete its investigation into Grosjean’s crash by the end of this month.

Sign up to our newsletter

Auto

F1

Grosjean

PA