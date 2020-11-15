In pictures: Lewis Hamilton’s extraordinary career

HomeSportMen's SportMotorsportIn pictures: Lewis Hamilton’s extraordinary careerLewis Hamilton has won his seventh world title By Geoff Teather CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @geoffteather12:44pm, Sun 15 Nov 2020 CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Lewis Hamilton emulated Michael Schumacher by winning his seventh world championship with victory at the Turkish Grand Prix.Here, we take a look back at Hamilton’s remarkable career.A 14-year-old Lewis Hamilton speaks to the Prince of Wales in 1999 (PA Wire)Hamilton celebrates third place at the French Grand Prix at Magny Cours in 2007 (PA Archive)Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2007 (PA Archive)Hamilton celebrates victory in the Australian Grand Prix in 2008 (PA Archive)Winning the British Grand Prix in 2018 (PA Archive)Celebrating on the podium after winning the Belgian Grand Prix in 2008 (PA Archive)Clinching the Formula One World Championship at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2008 (PA Archive)Formula One world champion Hamilton receives an MBE from the Queen in 2009 (PA Archive)Hamilton during the Mercedes F1 W04 launch in 2013 (PA Archive)Celebrating victory at the 2014 British Grand Prix (PA Archive)Hamilton celebrates becoming world champion after victory in the 2014 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (PA Archive)Winning the Sports Personality of the Year in 2014 (PA Archive)Taking pole position at the 2015 British Grand Prix (PA Archive)Victory celebrations at the 2015 Italian Grand Prix (PA Archive)Podium joy at the 2017 British Grand Prix (PA Wire)Winning the 2018 Formula One drivers’ championship (PA Archive)Celebrating victory with the crowd after the British Grand Prix in 2019 (PA Wire)Sign up to our newsletterThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...