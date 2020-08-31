MotoGP star Miguel Oliveira engaged to his step-sister
MotoGP star Miguel Oliveira has announced his engagement to his long-term partner and step-sister Andreia Pimenta.
Pimenta is the daughter of his father’s second wife Cristina and the pair have known each other since they were 13.
He told Manuel Luís Goucha: "Before love there was a great friendship. We grew up together.
“At some point we realized that it was more than a friendship, it is a very strong love.
“We were going to get married this year, but that weekend I had a race and we had to postpone it next year.”
They are said to have had an 11-year secret relationship before going public last year.
And his father also gave his blessing as he told Marca: "I'm happy that my son is getting married to the woman of his life."
The news is the latest the Oliveira family will be celebrating after the 25 year-old won the MotoGP prize at the Styria Grand Prix on August 23.
“Just screaming and pure joy to have done it finally," Oliveira added.
“I saw this coming already quite a few races ago.
“I felt we had the potential to do it, so finally to be able to do it is a huge boost to be able to continue like this.”