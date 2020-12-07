Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, has prepared for his first season in F1 by claiming the Formula 2 world title.

The 21 year-old finished well down in 18th place in Bahrain, but was able to clinch the drivers’ championship after rival Callum Ilott - needing to finish in the top two to keep his hopes of overall victory alive - came tenth.

The result meant Schumacher took the title by 14 points in what was his last race before joining F1 team Haas for the 2021 season.

Schumacher will make his debut in Formula 1 with Haas next season (Zuma Press/PA Images)

Speaking about moving into F1 next season, he said: "The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I’m simply speechless.

"I would like to thank Haas F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for placing their trust in me.

"I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents – I know that I owe them everything.

"I have always believed that I would realise my dream of Formula 1.

"A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career.

"I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them."

Haas have picked up just three points in the constructors championship this season, above only Williams.

Both their current drivers - Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen - are being let go at the end of the 2020 campaign.