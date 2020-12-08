Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is ‘feeling great’ as he continues his recovery from coronavirus.

The 35-year-old, who was replaced in the Mercedes car by fellow Brit George Russell at the Sakhir Grand Prix, also confirmed he was planning to return for the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi this weekend despite a very difficult last seven days.

"I know I've not been in touch this past week but it's definitely been one of the hardest weeks that I've had for some time," he told his followers on social media.

"I've just been focusing on recovering and trying to get back in shape, so I can get back in the car and race the final race in Abu Dhabi.

"I woke up today feeling great, and got my first workout in, so I just wanted to send you guys a message of positivity, let you know that I'm okay and thank every single one of you for sending me the amazing messages and videos.

"I really, really appreciate it. And I hope that wherever you are, you're staying positive and fighting through whatever it is that you're facing. I hope that I can get back in the car soon."

Hamilton has already been crowned world champion for a seventh time but could secure his 12th win from the 17-race 2020 season if he takes victory in Abu Dhabi.

However, he will need to return a negative coronavirus result before he is allowed to travel to the Middle East.

George Russell (car number 63) deputised for Lewis Hamilton at the Sakhir Grand Prix ((Kamran Jebreili/ Pool via AP))

Russell’s debut in the Mercedes car ended in heartbreak last weekend in Bahrain when he suffered a puncture while closing in on race leader Sergio Perez.

The 22-year-old Brit ended up ninth, one place behind teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Perez took a maiden Grand Prix victory and in doing so also became the first Mexican driver to win a Formula 1 race since Pedro Rodríguez in Belgium in 1970.