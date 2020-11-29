Lewis Hamilton reacts to Romain Grosjean’s escape from horror crash: The risk we take for this sport is no joke
Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has spoken of his relief after France’s Romain Grosjean walked away from a horrific crash in Bahrain where his car split in half before exploding into a fireball.
Hamilton wrote on Twitter: "I'm so grateful Romain is safe. Wow... the risk we take is no joke, for those of you out there that forget that we put our life on the line for this sport and for what we love to do.
“Thankful to the FIA for the massive strides we've taken for Romain to walk away from that safely.”
Hamilton posted the tweet during the race’s 45 minute suspension and was among a whole host of people sharing their reactions to the horror crash.
Podcaster No Laying Up said: "Truly an unbelievable scene. A car split in half, bursting into flames, the medical car immediately arriving, extinguishers out in seconds, and Grosjean emerges from the flames. Miraculous."
While Mercedes wrote: “We are so thankful Romain is okay following today’s crash. This is a moment to recognise the strides the @fiahave made to always make our sport safer and to salute the unstinting bravery of the marshals and medical crew.”
And driver Sophia Floersch said: “So many angels are in #Bahrain #SakhirGP today. I want to thank every angel personally. All the best to a hero @RGrosjean #BahrainGP”