Lando Norris sends apology to Lewis Hamilton over Formula One wins comments

McLaren driver Lando Norris has apologised to Lewis Hamilton over his comments after Eifel Grand Prix
By NewsChain Sport
17:58pm, Fri 30 Oct 2020
Lando Norris has revealed he sent a message to Lewis Hamilton apologising for the comments he made in the wake of his countryman’s record-breaking win.

Hamilton moved clear of Michael Schumacher’s 91 victories at last weekend’s Eifel Grand Prix.

Speaking after the race, Norris said: “It doesn’t mean anything to me really. He’s in a car which should win every race. He has to beat one or two other drivers, that’s it.”

But Norris backtracked on his post-race comments, calling them “stupid and careless” in a message posted on social media earlier this week.

Elaborating ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the McLaren driver, competing in his second season in the sport, said: “I sent Lewis a message to apologise.

“I don’t know if he knew about it at the time but I never meant to say something like that in a bad way or put any bad light on him at all.

“I respect everything he’s done to achieve what he’s done. It’s incredible no matter what.

“It’s just the way I put it was not the way I wanted it to come across. I said what I said, I apologised and I’ve just got to move on.”

