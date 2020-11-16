Jenson Button has praised the ‘extreme natural ability’ of his former teammate Lewis Hamilton after he clinched a record-equaling seventh Formula One world championship in Turkey on Sunday.

Button, who raced alongside Hamilton at McLaren between 2010 and 2012, believes the experience he has gained over the years has led him to capitalise on his supreme talent as a driver.

Hamilton clinched a record-equaling seventh world title after winning in Turkey on Sunday (PA Wire)

"His outright pace, his natural ability, has always been extreme," he told Sky Sports after Hamilton had equalled Michael Schumacher’s record of seven drivers’ titles.

"I could never hang with him and his outright pace. But in the race conditions I could because I don't think his strategy was there then.

"He's learnt so much over the years and that's what makes a truly great driver. he's always willing to learn and improve. To win so many world championships on the bounce is very impressive."

Hamilton came from sixth on the grid at the start of the Turkish Grand Prix to win by 31 seconds from Racing Point’s Sergio Perez.

The Stevenage-born driver also holds the record for the most Grand Prix victories with 94 wins to his name, three more than Schumacher.

Speaking after his win on Sunday, Hamilton said: "Getting one world title was great and it was very tough to get the second. I had to make a big decision whether I stayed put and kept travelling along or do something more adventurous.

"I took that leap of faith to join Mercedes and I have won one after the other. I am just trying to count my blessings, but jeez, did I know we would win six world titles together? No.

"It says that in life you have to take that leap of faith and do what you think is right for you and not what people tell you to do."