Amazing scene as Valentino Rossi is inches away from being hit by an out-of-control bike in Austrian GP pile-up
Valentino Rossi has had a miracle escape after a horrific crash at the Austrian GP.
Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco were the riders involved in the collision but as they were thrown off their machines, one of the bikes cartwheeled back across the track missing Rossi by a matter of inches.
The race commentators were clearly stunned, with one saying : "I can not believe Valentino Rossi there...
"Thank you thank you. That bike misses him by, well..."
Fans and broadcasters alike reacted to the crash on social media.
Presenter Suzi Perry wrote: “I still can’t believe this. My days, they were so lucky here. imagine going out again after this and racing ....... gods”
And broadcaster Jake Humphrey said: "Super-scary moment in MotoGP today. Those guys are next-level brave..."
While the crash was the talking point of the race, Andrea Dovizioso claimed the win.
Joan Mir and Jack Miller also took to the podium after claiming second and third.