American twins Bob and Mike Bryan, who are the most decorated men’s doubles team of all time, have announced their retirement after a 22-year professional career.

The brothers, 42, were going to retire after the 2020 US Open but because the major is being played behind-closed-doors they have retired early.

Bob said: "The crowds is what make the US Open magical in our minds.

“It was to really say our thank-yous to everybody and feel the atmosphere one last time.”

The star duo have won a record 119 tournaments which includes 16 grand slam titles, 39 ATP Masters 1000s and four ATP Finals titles.

Mike said that the decision felt right in ‘our guts’.

“At this age it takes so much work to go out there and compete,” he told the New York Times.

He added: “We love playing still but we don't love getting our bodies ready to get out there.”

The pair made their major debut at the US Open in 1995.

In 2012 and 2013, they held all four major titles, as well as a gold medal from the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Bob said: "We’re most proud of the way we devoted ourselves completely to the game and gave our full effort every day.

“Our loyalty toward each other never wavered and we are leaving professional tennis with zero regrets. We’ll miss the competition and camaraderie amongst the players. We’ll also miss the excitement of gearing up for a big match and playing for the roar of the fans.”

Tennis legend Billie Jean King said: “Congratulations to our friends the Bryan brothers on 2 exceptional careers. The most successful men’s doubles team ever, they are true pros in every way, and have been excellent ambassadors for our sport. Can’t wait to see what they accomplish next.”

One fan said: “I’ve had the pleasure of seeing @Bryanbros @Bryanbrothers in person over the years and watching them play was always exhilarating. I will miss them terribly.”

Another said: “End of an era, doubles=Bryan Brothers. Thanks for the memories #legends.”

A fan added: “Hats off, and a huge applaud for your entertainment #bryanbrothers . A well deserved career you both have had. Thanks for the entertainment.”