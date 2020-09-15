Mo Farah confirms he’s skipping 5,000m at Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on 10,000m
Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has confirmed he will miss the 5,000m and focus on creating history in the 10,000m instead at next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.
The 37 year-old, who won the 5,000m and the 10,000m at London 2012 and Rio 2016, is still ‘hungry’ for more.
"I'm getting on a bit, and I think the key thing is to stick to one event and see what I can do," Farah told Sportsound Extra Time.
If he wins the 10,000m he will be the first athlete in history to win three races at three consecutive Olympics.
He added: "I'm definitely motivated, I'm still hungry and I still want it more.
"It would be history, and I've already made history in terms of long distance and I was the first British athlete to achieve back-to-back Olympics [titles].
“I have to keep enjoying it, keep smiling and I love what I do. It's going to be hard but it is possible.”
He recently broke the one-hour world record at the Diamond League meet in Brussels on September 4.
The running star also won the Antrim Coast Half Marathon in Northern Ireland over the weekend.
The Tokyo Olympic Games were pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now take place on July 23-August 8 in 2021.