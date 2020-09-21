Mike Tyson’s trainer believes the former heavyweight champion can still compete with those who hold the belts today, despite having been retired for 15 years.

‘Iron Mike’, 54, will return to the ring for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr on Saturday, November 28 in California.

Tyson lost his final fight to Kevin McBride back in 2005 - (Copyright PA)

And while he is more than 20 years older than today’s heavyweight kings such as Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, his coach trainer Rafael Cordeiro believes he could still fight for a belt.

"I believe Mike can do it. If he put his mind, he wanna fight for the belt one day, why not? Who says it's impossible to do?," he told TMZ.

"He's fighting every single day in the gym and I believe the best is still to come.

"Why not? If one day he wants to prove, he put his techniques to the test, why not [fight for] for the belt?

"He is improving every day. He does not look like a 54-year-old fighter."

Tyson retired in 2005 with a professional record of 50 wins and six defeats in a career that spanned two decades.

Meanwhile, Fury, 32, who is the reigning WBC champion and the only top heavyweight of the current crop to still be undefeated, was named after Tyson as he was born in 1988 during the legendary boxer’s prime years.

And Joshua has spoken throughout his career about Tyson being his biggest idol and how he attempted to imitate him in the early stages of his boxing journey.