Meehan newcomer Talbot takes the eye in Lingfield victory

Brian Meehan has set his sights on a trip to Royal Ascot with Talbot following his debut success at Lingfield.

Sent off at 4-1 for the five-furlong British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes, the Oisin Murphy-ridden Gleneagles colt showed a smart turn of foot to beat 11-10 favourite Jojo Rabbit by a length and three-quarters.

Manton trainer Meehan said: “He has been doing very, very well, so a big one (run) was expected.

“He has always been a good galloper and a straightforward worker at home. He has always been very straightforward.

“Provided he comes out of the race OK, he’ll go to Ascot. Oisin was very complimentary of him after the race.

“Five furlongs is fine, there are two races he can run in over five furlongs and we’ll probably focus on either one of those two, the Norfolk Stakes or Winsdor Castle.”

Murphy said: “He’s a smart horse and was very professional through the race. A little bit green pulling up, but you’d expect he would improve. He is a nice type.”

Ransom was another impressive debutant on show at Lingfield - (Copyright PA Wire )

Ransom marked himself out as a horse to follow with victory in the Betway Maiden Stakes.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Kingman colt took a while to find his feet, but fairly flew once Ryan Moore got him organised, powering down the straight to win going away by two and a half lengths.

Moore – fresh from winning the 1000 Guineas on Sunday with Love – said of the even-money favourite: “He’s a nice type of horse. He ran a little bit green, but you’d be happy with what he’s done today.

“It might not have been a strong maiden, but he’ll build on this and hopefully has a bit of a future.”

Champion jockey Murphy scored a second triumph with Grisons (9-4 favourite) from the Robert Cowell yard in the Betway Casino Handicap, again just beating fellow in-form rider Hollie Doyle on King Robert.

It took his tally to 10 wins since racing returned a week ago, with the 2000 Guineas the most prestigious, but that victory for Andrew Balding’s Kameko has not yet sunk in given how busy the 24-year-old has been after bagging a treble at Newmarket on Sunday.

Grisons (green cap) gave Oisin Murphy a double - (Copyright PA Wire )

Murphy said: “I had 10 rides yesterday and eight today, so maybe in a few weeks’ time.

“It is hard work to be honest (with the face masks), but we’ve got to wear them.”

Doyle is rarely out of the winner’s enclosure for long, however, and not even a draw of 12 could stop her and the Richard Spencer-trained Too Shy Shy (12-1) taking the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap.

There was a debut win for Richard Hannon’s Breakfast Club (5-2) in the Betway Novice Stakes, with Sean Levey delivering his and the trainer’s second victory of the season.

Elhafei, of the Mick Appleby yard, got off the mark at the 20th time of asking with Theodore Ladd steering the gelding home at 16-1 in the Read Andrew Balding On Betway Insider Handicap.

Levey and Hannon doubled up with Mordred (14-1) to end the unbeaten record of William Haggas’ Desert Caravan and win the Betway Handicap, before David Probert hit a milestone with his 1,000th UK winner.

Riding Tronada for Alan King, Probert got the 7-1 chance home by a length in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap.

The Harry Dunlop-trained Voice Of Calm (15-2), ridden by Nicola Currie, concluded proceedings with victory in the Betway Live Casino Handicap.