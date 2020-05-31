Mauro Icardi makes full-time move to PSG

Mauro Icardi has swapped Inter Milan for Paris St Germain - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:43pm, Sun 31 May 2020
Paris St Germain have triggered the option to sign Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi.

The Argentina international was on loan at the Ligue 1 club during the 2019-20 campaign before the French season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in PSG claiming their ninth league title.

Icardi has now signed a four-year contract to remain in the French capital on a permanent basis after scoring 20 goals and registering four assists in 31 appearances for the club.

Both teams confirmed the transfer, with Inter saying in a statement: “The club thanks the player for the six seasons he spent with us and wishes him the best for his future professional career.”

