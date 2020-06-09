Matthew Wade hoping to play ‘good stint’ of county cricket after knee injury

Australia batsman Matthew Wade would relish the chance to play the English domestic season after injury and coronavirus saw a stint in Somerset shelved.

Wade, part of the Australia Test, One-Day and T20 International sides, was due to head to the northern hemisphere but a knee injury saw him change plans.

The season itself was postponed due to the pandemic, and the 32-year-old said he wanted to have the chance to play a “good stint” of county cricket.

I would love to get the opportunity to go over there again and have a chance to play a good stint of county cricket

A transformation from Test wicketkeeper to middle-order batsman may open doors going forward, Wade added.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “I haven’t had the opportunity to play a lot of county cricket, well, none at all.

“I suppose the thing is I was pigeon-holed as a wicketkeeper so I probably didn’t get very many opportunities to go to England.

“Now that I’m a specialist batter those opportunities are coming a little bit more.

England’s Jofra Archer starred with the Hobart Hurricanes - (Copyright PA Archive )

“My family love it in England, and I would love to get the opportunity to go over there again and have a chance to play a good stint of county cricket so fingers crossed that happens down the line.”

Wade also said he would welcome England paceman Jofra Archer back into the Hobart Hurricanes side if a deal can be struck.

Archer, one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year 2020, was among the standout bowlers in BBL07 and Wade said: “We’re not 100% sure on the landscape of international players for the BBL but if Jofra wanted to come back down, we’d love to have him back down.

“It was the start of his international career and his leap to fame… it would be nice to have him back as the superstar that he is.”