Manny Pacquiao wants Floyd Mayweather rematch as one of last two fights before running for Philippines presidency

Manny Pacquiao’s trainer has revealed the legendary boxer wants two more fights before running for president of the Philippines, one of which he hopes will be a rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

The 41 year-old fought Mayweather back in May 2015, losing by unanimous decision in the biggest pay-per-view event in the sport’s history.

Pacquiao is still in the Ring Magazine's pound-for-pound top 10 despite being 41 years old - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images )

And while Mayweather is now retired, Pacquiao’s trainer Freddie Roach has revealed the Filipino is still keen for another crack at the undefeated American.

Speaking to Boxing Scene, he said: "What he would like best is Mayweather one more time. He would like to get that one back one more time. He would. Watching the fight with no commentary it was a pretty close fight.

"He fought well but he can fight much better and with much more activity. I think the activity would be too much for Mayweather.

"Then again, Mayweather might not come back."

Roach also spoke about the political ambitions of Pacquiao, who has been the Senator of his home country since 2016.

"I’ve had discussions with Manny on having two more fights for his career and then maybe [stay] in politics," he added.

"Manny would like to fight a couple of more times and then run for the presidency of his country. The first fighter to ever do that and it will be another part of his history and I think he will be really good at."

Pacquiao is the current WBA Super World Welterweight Champion but has not fought since beating Keith Thurman in July 2019.