Maccabi Haifa apologise to Tottenham striker Harry Kane after player posts vulgar video
Spurs striker Harry Kane has received an apology from Maccabi Haifa after one of their players posted a vulgar video taunting the England captain.
The Israeli side’s defender Mohammad Abu Fani was pictured grabbing his groin and suggesting Kane would be ‘on his c***’ when the sides meet tonight.
Maccabi’s chief executive Assaf Ben-Dov felt it necessary to address the issue at a pre-match press conference.
"I do not usually attend press conference but this time I felt it necessary to speak up," he said.
"Following the match in Rostov, Russia, one of our players [made an] inappropriate comment that does not respect Tottenham Hotspur player Harry Kane.
"Our club condemns such behaviour. We are a club that advocates the person before the player.
"I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to Tottenham and Harry Kane, who we greatly respect. We wish them a successful season, thank you very much."
Spurs will qualify for the Europa League group stage if they beat Maccabi at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 8pm tonight.
Full-back Matt Doherty feels the team can use the video as extra motivation to win the game.
“We are pretty motivated as it is, with the players we have and the manager we have, I guess you can use that as something a little bit extra to show them who the bosses are here,” he said.