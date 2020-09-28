Liverpool and Arsenal will face off on Monday night in a huge clash at Anfield.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be hoping to do what no side has done in the Premier League for more than three years by beating Jurgen Klopp’s men on their home patch, that distinction falling to Crystal Palace in April 2017.

The hosts dispatched Arsenal 3-1 in this fixture last season, although Arsenal do appear to be in a better position now than they were 12 months ago.

The Gunners also go into the match having beaten Liverpool in the Community Shield at the end of August and could have three wins over them by the end of the week as they play each other again in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

Here is everything you need to know about Monday’s game.

Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield last season - (Copyright Sportimage/PA Images)

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Arsenal kicks off at 8pm GMT on Monday, September 28.

What channel is it on?

Coverage of the match will be live from 7:45pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League after the conclusion of Fulham v Aston Villa.

Where can I stream it?

Sky Sports customers will be able to watch the match live through the use of the Sky Go app. For non-customers, this is £5.99 for a mobile month pass.

The game will also be available on the NOW TV app. This is £9.99 for a day pass or £25 for a three-month pass.

For those who do not have a subscription with Sky, you can buy a day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

Team News

Liverpool will be without Jordan Henderson while Klopp has said new signing Thiago could be set to make his first start for the club.

Joel Matip is also sidelined with an injury, but Joe Gomez has resumed training and could be in contention.

The Arsenal quartet of Cedric Soares, Sokratis, Emile Smith Rowe and Shkodran Mustafi have all been ruled out for the trip to Anfield.

Full-back Kieran Tierney is expected to return to bolster the Gunners’ defensive solidity.