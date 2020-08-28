Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted there is ‘no chance’ Lionel Messi will be joining the club this summer.

In a shocking turn of events it was revealed on Tuesday that the Argentinian had informed Barcelona he wanted to leave the club and is hoping to do so on a free transfer due to a clause in his contract which he believes allows him to do so.

Messi tol Barcelona earlier this week that he wants to leave the club - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

The Catalan side are reportedly making the case that the clause expired in June and therefore his release clause of £630 million will need to be met by a team if he is to leave.

Irrespective of how that unfolds though, Klopp has confirmed Liverpool will not be going after the 33 year-old.

"Who doesn't want Messi in their team? The numbers are not for us, but a good player, to be honest," he told BBC Sport.

Messi has also been linked with Manchester City, a move which would see him reunited with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

But Klopp is unsure whether the legendary playmaker will be seen in the Premier League at all.

"For the Premier League, it would be great, but I am not sure the Premier League needs that boost," he added.

"He's never played in another league. Football is different here. I'd like to see it but I'm not sure I will."

Liverpool begin their 2020/21 campaign this weekend when they take on FA Cup winners Arsenal on Saturday.