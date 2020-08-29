Arsenal and Liverpool will raise the curtain on the men’s new English domestic season in the Community Shield today, just four weeks after the Gunners won the FA Cup final at Wembley against Chelsea.

It will be an opportunity for Jurgen Klopp’s side to win a first Community Shield since 2006 when they defeated Chelsea 2-1 to lift the trophy.

Last season, the Reds were beaten on penalties by Manchester City after a 1-1 draw, a defeat they will be looking to avenge in London today.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side have won three of the last six Community Shields, most recently against Chelsea back in 2017.

Although often not considered to be a major trophy, the north London side will see this as an opportunity to build on their good form at the end of the last Premier League campaign and make a statement against last year’s runaway league winners.

027C2D0D-E605-4FDC-B600-7D5F361AA30F Created with sketchtool. Arsenal v Liverpool Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool (Arsenal win 5-4 on pens)

Aubameyang scores beautiful goal from outside the box

Minamino equalises for Reds

Brewster misses decisive penalty

Match taking place just a month after conclusion of Premier League

PENALTIES: Arsenal 5-4 Liverpool
Sat 29 Aug 2020, 18:33pm
That's it! Aubameyang sends Alisson the wrong way and Arsenal have another Community Shield trophy!

PENALTIES: Arsenal 4-4 Liverpool
Sat 29 Aug 2020, 18:32pm
Jones slots it coolly away to put the game in Aubameyang's hands. The last penalty.

PENALTIES: Arsenal 4-3 Liverpool
Sat 29 Aug 2020, 18:31pm
Wow, what a penalty from Luiz. Alisson goes the right way but Luiz sticks it firmly into the top corner. Curtis Jones has to score here.

PENALTIES: Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool
Sat 29 Aug 2020, 18:30pm
Minamino crashes one home to put pressure on Arsenal. David Luiz is next…

PENALTIES: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
Sat 29 Aug 2020, 18:30pm
Three out of three for Arsenal as Soares sticks another away. Alisson is yet to even go the right way.

PENALTIES: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool
Sat 29 Aug 2020, 18:29pm
MISS! Brewster, who was brought on in stoppage time to take a penalty, has hit the crossbar! Nightmare. Advantage Arsenal.

PENALTIES: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool
Sat 29 Aug 2020, 18:29pm
Cool as you like! Maitland-Niles strolls up at snail-like speed and slots home with supreme confidence.

PENALTIES: Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool
Sat 29 Aug 2020, 18:28pm
Fabinho scores, again sending the keeper the wrong way. No problems so far.

PENALTIES: Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool
Sat 29 Aug 2020, 18:27pm
Nelson steps up and buries it in the corner to level things up. Alisson goes the wrong way as well and we're all square.

PENALTIES: Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool
Sat 29 Aug 2020, 18:26pm
No problem. Salah smashes it bottom right and sends Martinez the wrong way.