Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has revealed he ‘would love’ to take on reigning world title holder Anthony Joshua as he continues his return to the ring.

Tyson, 54, retired in 2005 after a defeat to Kevin McBride but is now making a comeback in an exhibition bout against legendary boxer Roy Jones Jr in November.

Anthony Joshua holds the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles (Nick Potts/PA) - (Copyright PA Wire)

And while there is 24 years difference between himself and Joshua, Tyson has declared he would like to share the ring with the unified heavyweight king.

When asked whether he would consider a bout with Joshua, he told TMZ Sports: "Listen, I'm very interested. If doing that means we can have a bigger charity exponent, well so be it, I'm down to do that, too.

"I would love to [fight Joshua]. That would be mind-blowing."

Earlier this week, Tyson’s trainer Rafael Cordeiro was reported as saying he believes believes ‘Iron Mike’ could still fight for a world title.

"I believe Mike can do it. If he put his mind, he wanna fight for the belt one day, why not? Who says it's impossible to do?," he said.

"He's fighting every single day in the gym and I believe the best is still to come.

"Why not? If one day he wants to prove, he put his techniques to the test, why not [fight for] for the belt?

"He is improving every day. He does not look like a 54-year-old fighter."

Joshua has spoken throughout his career about Tyson being his biggest idol and has opened up previously about how he tried to imitate him in the early stages of his boxing journey.