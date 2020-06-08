Lauded earns high praise and in Coventry picture with Haydock victory

Lauded threw his hat into the ring for Royal Ascot with a taking debut in the Betway EBF Novice Stakes at Haydock.

With juveniles from powerful yards such as Mark Johnston, Saeed bin Suroor, William Haggas and Richard Hannon in opposition, the fact Lauded was only a 7-2 chance suggested a big run was expected.

Tom Dascombe’s charge looked professional through the race and once Richard Kingscote asked him to go about his business the son of Acclamation quickly put matters to bed, beating Bin Suroor’s Fast Start by four and a half lengths.

“He’s been like that at home, very professional,” said Kingscote.

“I was really pleased with him, he quickened up well, raced on his own but still carried on straight and put his head down nicely. It was very promising.

“I think Ascot was the goal. From what we’ve seen elsewhere and what he’s just done there, he ought to be going really.”

The winner was introduced into the betting for the Coventry Stakes at 12-1 by Coral.

Kingscote was involved in a nasty crash on his way home from Newcastle last week, but thankfully no one was injured.

“I’m absolutely fine, I was lucky. There was only me involved, I just hit some water, the car lost it and off I went,” he said.

Dascombe and Kingscote wasted no time in doubling up at a course which they historically do well at when Brad The Brief defied top-weight in the #betyourway At Betway Handicap.

Brad The Brief (right) sees off Buhturi and Byline (left) - (Copyright PA Wire )

Winner of three of his four outings last term, he began this season off a mark of 90 but showed there is still more to come from him.

He found himself in a tussle from some way out with Buhturi and Byline, but the 3-1 favourite won by half a length from the former.

“He did very well last year and has obviously strengthened up over the winter,” said Kingscote.

“He was just on and off the bridle a little bit, but I always felt like he’d get there.

“At this stage I think six furlongs is fine, at halfway he just latched on and I wouldn’t want him doing that over seven. He’ll be sharper for today next time.

“The ideal race would have been the big three-year-old sprint at York I suppose but look, Tom will find the races for him, we’re just glad to be racing, everyone is doing what they can.”

Triple Spear (7-1) continued his progression from the winter when coming out on top in the first division of the five-furlong handicap.

Mick Appleby’s charge improved 10lb between December and March and he provided Ben Curtis with yet another winner since the resumption.

“He just lugged across the track when he got to the front, but he kept going which is the main thing. Things are going well, thank god,” said Curtis.

Kingscote then made it a 737-1 treble as Ishvara defied her 40-1 starting price in the second division of the sprint.

Robert Cowell’s filly won on debut last year with Kingscote in the plate, but struggled when upped in class. However, back down in grade she beat Royal Context by three-quarters of a length.

“I won on her and rode her a couple of times last year, but she ended up running in some hard races,” said Kingscote.

“Robert just said to give her a chance and back in this company she toughed it out well.

“This is her level, but if she wins again they might be tempted to go back up in class towards the end of the season.”

Kingscote was not content with that, making it a 9,593-1 four-timer when guiding Ian Williams’ veteran Shady McCoy (12-1) to victory in the Betway Casino Handicap.

“It’s been a good day – I hope there’s some more of them,” said Kingscote.

“He’s been a good horse on his day, so it’s probably been a frustrating year or two with him for Ian. It’s hard to know when they get to 10 if they still want to do it, but hopefully it will do his confidence some good.”

Williams said: “He’d fallen to a winnable mark, he began last season rated 100 and was running off 75 there, but does a 10-year-old retain the ability – and he does.

“He’s always done well for us, that was his first run for a new owner so he’ll have enjoyed that.”