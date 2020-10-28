LA Dodgers baseman Justin Turner receives positive Covid result DURING World Series game against Tampa Bay Rays
LA Dodgers baseman Justin Turner was shockingly removed from the field during his team’s World Series-winning game against the Tampa Bay Rays after receiving a positive test result for coronavirus.
The 35 year-old suddenly left the pitch during the eighth inning before the Dodgers sealed their first title since 1988.
The rest of the Dodgers squad were then forced to celebrate their victory while wearing masks and had to be given a rapid CPR test immediately after returning to their hotel.
Turner had mixed in the dugout with teammates and was interacting with them on the field prior to being taken off.
As reported by MLB Insider’s Jeff Passan, the league were informed of an ‘inconclusive’ result from Turner in the second innings, before it was later confirmed he had tested positive.
Passan added: "Unclear as to whether they’ll (Dodgers team) stay in Dallas area before traveling back to Los Angeles. Situation fluid right now."
Despite the bizarre controversy, the night will still be remembered for the Dodgers’ seventh title victory after a 32-year wait.
It was also a huge moment for Clayton Kershaw, a legendary pitcher who finally claimed his first World Series title after 13 seasons.