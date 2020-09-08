UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has no interest in a rematch with retired Irish superstar Conor McGregor.

Khabib beat McGregor via a fourth round submission in a dominant display back in October 2018, a clash which was marred by a brawl between the Russian and his opponent’s corner team after the fight.

McGregor has been enjoying life since retiring from the UFC earlier this year - (Copyright ABACA/PA Images)

And while no bad blood has been lost between the two nearly two years on from their huge bout, Khabib insists he is fully focused on Justin Gaethje, who he will put his lightweight belt on the line against at UFC 254 on October 24.

"It's absolutely not interesting to me. Of course, there is always some degree of probability," he told Sports Express.

"I have a challenger in front of me (Gaethje). He's respected, strong and active.

"And what they say in the media, it does not bother me at all. I don't even think about [McGregor]. Everything that needed to be done, I did on October 6, 2018.

"I proved that, as a fighter inside the cage, he could not offer me any resistance."

Khabib’s fight with Gaethje was delayed after the Russian suffered the loss of his father due to complications caused by coronavirus.

The 31 year-old has fought just once since beating McGregor, with his only visit to the octagon coming in a win over Dustin Poirier 12 months ago.

Meanwhile, McGregor destroyed Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in 40 seconds in his first fight for 15 months at the beginning of the year.

But he then announced his retirement from the sport in June, the third time he has hung up his gloves over the last four years.