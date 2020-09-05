Britain’s Kell Brook is ‘edging closer’ towards securing a huge fight with pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford in Las Vegas at the end of 2020.

The 34 year-old became world champion back in 2014 when he beat American Shawn Porter in California.

Brook has only fought once since December 2018 - (Copyright PA)

But having then lost the belt to Errol Spence Jr in three years ago, Brook is now eyeing Crawford’s WBO World Welterweight Title as he looks to spring a shock on the undefeated Nebraskan later this year.

"Talks are progressing and we feel like we are edging closer. My team have been in regular dialogue with Bob Arum," he told Sky Sports.

"He assures us that both him and Crawford are bang up for it, so hopefully we can get it over the line and give the fight fans something to get excited about and to close 2020 in style.

"Crawford is the champ so rightfully they want the fight stateside, Vegas has been discussed. It suits me though. I have always wanted to fight in Las Vegas - the bright lights of 'Sin City'. I've dethroned a welterweight American world champion in his own back yard before - I look forward to doing it again.

"Date wise Bob Arum is looking at mid-November so tell Sky Sports to get the sparklers ready, because I'll be bringing the fans fireworks!"

Brook has two defeats on his record against middleweight Gennady Golovkin and Spence, losses which came in back-to-back bouts.

Inactivity has proved an issue for the Yorkshire fighter in recent times as he has boxed just three times since losing his welterweight crown in May 2017.

Meanwhile, Crawford has become undisputed super-lightweight champion and followed that up by collecting a welterweight title.

The American still holds a perfect professional record after 36 fights and is widely considered to currently be one of the best fighters in the world.