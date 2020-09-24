Justin Gaethje has warned Khabib Nurmagomedov that he wants to make him bleed during their lightweight title fight at UFC 254.

The 31-year-old American earned his shot at the undefeated Russian after stopping Tony Ferguson in a career-best performance back in May.

Khabib has not lost a professional MMA fight in his long 12-year career - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

And while Khabib remains one of the most feared men in the UFC, Gaethje feels confident he brings more of an edge than anyone else he has faced.

"I know I’m going to see his blood. I want him to see his blood and I want to see his reaction," he told ESPN.

"He isn’t as crazy as me, that’s the thing. I think he is crazy and loves competition but he isn’t quite as crazy as me.

"He also hasn’t seen his blood many times, I’m sure. His style of fighting is not something where you are looking for blood.

"I bet that doesn’t even cross his mind that he will see his own blood. That has never been a factor for him."

Khabib has not fought in more than a year since beating Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in September 2019.

Gaethje has fought twice in that time, stopping both Ferguson and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone as he extended his knockout streak to four in a row.

The only losses of his professional career came in back-to-back bouts against Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier, but he has not been beaten now for two and a half years.

The clash next month, which is one of the most hotly-anticipated fights of 2020, will take place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.