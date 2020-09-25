UFC fighter Justin Gaethje is hoping to secure a clash with Irish superstar Conor McGregor if he beats Khabib Nurmagomedov next month.

The 31 year-old will meet the undefeated Russian champion at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi on October 24.

Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from fighting (PA) - (Copyright PA Wire)

And if the American underdog manages to come through the fight and claim the lightweight title belt, he is looking at McGregor as the perfect opponent to cement his legendary status.

"I’ve watched this sport for a long time - I truly think that if I can beat Khabib and then beat Conor, I will have cemented something that is unmatched," he told ESPN.

"Anderson Silva, I wouldn’t have matched his title reign. That title reign is something unmatched - but in a different regard, it will be much bigger.

"Khabib is the number one pound-for-pound and you have to put it in context of me.

"Coming off those two losses, everyone was saying ‘He’s done.’ The fact that, the way I was fighting, we all loved it but there was absolutely not chance I was ever gonna fight for a world title.

"It will be a legacy that I came to cement."

Gaethje earned his shot against Khabib with a sensational performance against Tony Ferguson back in May when he stopped his fellow countryman in the fifth round.

Meanwhile, McGregor announced his retirement from MMA for the third time back in June, but many fans of the Crumlin-born fighter still believe he will make a return at some point.

Last week, UFC president Dana White confirmed he is working on something with McGregor for 2021, however it is not thought to involve the Irishman getting back in the octagon.