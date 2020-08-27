Ian Wright has hit out at those blaming black pundits for Sky’s decision to sack Soccer Saturday personalities Matt Le Tissier, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas.

After Sky announced that the trio would no longer be working on the show, some social media users suggested it was in order to bring in a more diverse group of pundits.

Scott has made a name for herself as one of the leading pundits in football - (Copyright PA Images)

No replacements have yet been named and Wright took the opportunity to blast those making unpleasant comments about the likes of Micah Richards and Alex Scott.

Speaking on Twitter, former Arsenal legend Wright said: "I've had to pull the car over - the racism is going through the roof today.

"Can someone answer me this: what does Micah Richards, Alex Scott, Sol Campbell, Clinton Morrison or any other black pundit have to do with Sky's decision to get rid of these guys?

"All because three middle-aged white guys got the sack... I kiss my teeth.

"Why are people upset? Alex Scott, for me, is easily one of the best-prepared pundits out there. Easily. Micah Richards is the most exciting pundit to hit the scene in years.

"Keep their names out of your stinking unbrushed-teeth mouths."

Le Tissier responded directly to Wright, agreeing with his sentiments.

He added: "Totally agree with you @IanWright0 excellent point well made, racism should be left out of this completely.

"But from one middle aged bloke to another I thought I did a decent job."

Le Tissier, Thompson and Nicholas racked up more than 50 years between them on the show, which will still feature presenter Jeff Stelling and pundit Paul Merson.